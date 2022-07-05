Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.