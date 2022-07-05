Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.