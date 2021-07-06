 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts