This evening in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
