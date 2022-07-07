Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.