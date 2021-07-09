For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
