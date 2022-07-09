Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.