Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.