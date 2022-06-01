Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.