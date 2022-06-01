For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
