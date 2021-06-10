This evening in Grand Island: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Friday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
