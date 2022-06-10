This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low near 60F. Wi…
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It sho…