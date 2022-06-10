 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

