Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.