Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest.