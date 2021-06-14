Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Grand Island: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be s…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a bal…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared fo…