Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 98.68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.