Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101.3. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.