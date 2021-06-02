Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.