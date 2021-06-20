This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 61F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
