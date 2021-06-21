Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.16. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.