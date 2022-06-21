Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.