Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
