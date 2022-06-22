Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the mak…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…