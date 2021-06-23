This evening in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
