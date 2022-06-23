Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.