Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckil…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the making…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 61F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mp…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F.…