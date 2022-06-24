Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.