Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.