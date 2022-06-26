Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.