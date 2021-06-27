This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
