Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.