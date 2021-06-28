Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.