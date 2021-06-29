Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.