 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts