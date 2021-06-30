Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.