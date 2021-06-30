 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts