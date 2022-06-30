 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

