This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
