Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
