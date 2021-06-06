 Skip to main content
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.98. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

