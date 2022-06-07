This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
