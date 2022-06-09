Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
