Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.