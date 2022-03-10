Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.