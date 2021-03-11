This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
