This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 8F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 40% c…
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…