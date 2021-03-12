Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.