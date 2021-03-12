Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
