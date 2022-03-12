 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

