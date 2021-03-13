For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorro…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…