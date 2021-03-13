Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.