For the drive home in Grand Island: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Low near 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
