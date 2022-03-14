This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 40% c…
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…