Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.