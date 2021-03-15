This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy with showers. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
