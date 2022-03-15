Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 40% c…
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches o…