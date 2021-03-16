Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 …
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Low near 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorro…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in toda…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will …