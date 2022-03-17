Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.