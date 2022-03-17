This evening in Grand Island: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 8 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…