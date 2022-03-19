 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts