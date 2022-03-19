For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…